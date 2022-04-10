A shocking video showing people being locked up in their buildings amid a total lockdown in China's Shanghai city is going viral on social media. Twitter user Patrick Madrid on Saturday shared a video on the microblogging site. In the video, people can be seen screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown in Shanghai as no person is allowed to leave their apartment for any reason. "This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity," Madrid said in a tweet,

Check tweet:

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

