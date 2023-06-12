An Australian couple recently found a giant python inside their home. The python is believed to have entered the house through an exposed ceiling from the roof. The Facebook page 'Jeremy's Reptile Relocations Townsville' shared the image of the python on social media. "I'd be cool if someone's pet snake decided on vacationing in my home for a bit [sic]," a user commented on the post. Python Tree Climbing Viral Video: Giant Snake Effortlessly Climbs Up a Tree, Old Clip Will Leave You Stunned!

Check the Python's Photo Here:

