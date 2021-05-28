The Pad gang is at it again; Two schoolgirls, who started distributing pads to slum dwellers five years ago have continued their ‘Stop the Spots,’ campaign. This time they aim to end the stigma surrounding periods.

Not just a piece of cloth: ‘Pad gang’ tries to put an end to period stigma#MenstrualHygieneDay #menstruationhttps://t.co/XA5mHAtQkC — The Tribune (@thetribunechd) May 28, 2021

