Chhattisgarh officials uncovered a bizarre case of fraud involving the Mahatari Vandan Scheme, a government initiative designed to provide financial assistance to economically weaker married women. The scheme, which offers INR 1,000 per month to eligible women, saw an unexpected beneficiary listed as Sunny Leone, with her husband's name recorded as Johnny Sins, a well-known adult film star. Upon noticing the anomaly, Bastar Collector Haris S instructed the Women and Child Development Department to investigate the case. He also ordered the freezing of the related bank accounts, recovery of the misappropriated funds, and the filing of an FIR against those involved. The investigation revealed that Virendra Joshi, a man from Bastar, had forged documents in the name of an Anganwadi worker, Vedmati Joshi, to fraudulently register for the scheme. He then transferred the funds from the fake account into his own, exploiting the system for financial gain. ‘Sunny Leone’ Claims INR 1,000 Monthly Under Government Scheme in Chhattisgarh! Fraudster Virendra Joshi Opens Fake Bank Account.

