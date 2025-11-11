A spine-chilling moment was caught on camera along the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu after a small snake slithered out of a moving car’s side mirror, startling the driver and nearby motorists. The viral video, which surfaced on social media on November 11, shows the reptile emerging from behind the mirror as the driver carefully slows down and pulls over. Shocked passersby can be seen reacting in disbelief while maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle. The driver quickly exited the car and alerted local wildlife rescuers, who later removed the snake safely. Shivamogga Snake Abuse: Men Torture 2 Indian Rock Pythons and a Cobra for Instagram Reels, Forest Officials Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Snake Slithers Out of Moving Car’s Side Mirror on Tamil Nadu Highway

