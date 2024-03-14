A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) approached some fee evaders on a train in a recent instance. However, he had no idea that the unauthorised passengers would assault him in return and force him to exit the coach. The TTE appears to be being pushed back by a group of individuals who assaulted him at the entrance in a now-viral video that is making the rounds on the internet. The video then cuts to the recorder berating the ticketless people for acting inappropriately towards the TTE, who was doing his job. Afterwards, the TTE reappears to clarify that he only asked that they cooperate, which set off their violent response. The attackers then can be seen pleading for their release as he files an official complaint against them. TTE Slaps Passenger VIDEO: Despite Having Valid Ticket, Man on Barauni-Lucknow Express Thrashed, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Condones Brutal Act.

Ticketless Passengers Assault TTE Onboard Train

Kalesh b/w Two guys And TTe inside Train over Boarding an AC coach without tickets and then misbehaving with the TTE pic.twitter.com/rE35f1BDQT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)