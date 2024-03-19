Where is Kate Middleton? It's a question that's been on everyone's mind lately. She's been absent from official duties for a while, leaving people puzzled around the world. In January, Kensington Palace released an official statement stating that the Princess was to undergo abdominal surgery and would return to official duties only after Easter. The Princess of Wales hasn't been seen in public since undergoing surgery in January. However, after she altered a family portrait released on social media on March 10 to address health rumors, various theories about her whereabouts have emerged, along with many conspiracy theories too. Recently, TMZ released footage supposedly showing Kate Middleton and Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop. The Princess was all smiles in a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt, carrying a shopping bag, while Prince William wore a cap, a jacket, and denim pants. But many online users refused to believe the video and quickly dismissed it as fake, citing other videos and photos that prove otherwise. Union Flags Flying at Half-Mast Across UK? BBC on Standby for 'Imminent Announcement' From Royal Family? As Netizens Worry About King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Here's the Fact Check.

Stop it right now 👏🏻 That woman is not Kate Middleton Posting the video below ! #RoyalAnnouncement #KateGate #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/Z3FXdCISbZ — SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) March 18, 2024

Why do these big media channels want to make us believe these are Kate and William? But as we can see they are not Kate or William... Why???#KateMiddleton #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/k8FN42ieo5 — Khizar Hayat (@khizarhayat90) March 19, 2024

This the clearest one I have seen. I am sorry but that's not her. #FakeKate #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/ay8Zc1KPBL — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) March 19, 2024

Photo on the left is of Kate Middleton in a video which was released by TMZ today. Photo on the right is a picture of Kate Middleton from about two weeks ago. What do you notice?#KateMiddleton #KingCharles #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/LkDoqItIj6 — WorldNews (@FirstWorldNewss) March 19, 2024

BREAKING Exclusive pictures of Kate Middleton swimming freestyle in Scottish lake revealed!!!#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/ozQdYs8pSa — Pup Fiction (@jjjove) March 19, 2024

