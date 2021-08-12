The micro-blogging site 'Twitter' has recently changed the font for their mobile and web interface. And the new 'Chirp' font of Twitter has surprised a few users while others got disappointed and confused. Thus, netizens have shared several hilarious memes, funny reactions and more to express their feelings about the Twitter font change. Take a look:

Feelings!

i made a meme to describe my feelings at the moment#TwitterFont #inanimateinsanity pic.twitter.com/FoPqnAyY2x — HOOHOOHEHEHEHA (@totdotmp4) August 12, 2021

LOL

Twitter telling people that it's new update is so good #TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/FJbLl9hENF — BTS Factory_♡ (@BTS_Factss) August 12, 2021

Going Crazy Over Black Follow Buttons

Everyone going crazy over black follow buttons 🤷🏼‍♀️ I live in dark mode on Twitter so mine have always been black. 😂🖤 Come to the dark side, thank me later 🖤 #TwitterFont #twitterdarkmode pic.twitter.com/smTWnnh57i — 𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻 𝓛. 𝓐. 😷ed & 💉💉ed (@Jenn_LA_) August 11, 2021

Hilarious

Twitter to everyone who r wondering about #TwitterFont got changed: pic.twitter.com/BQlh5pdRpV — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 12, 2021

Can't Stop Laughing

