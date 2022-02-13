Happy Valentine's Day! Oh, the day of love is here and search engine giant, Google, continues with its tradition of dedicating memorable doodles. For Valentine's Day 2022 Google Doodle, it presents users with an interactive 3D game featuring two ridiculously cute but lovelorn hamsters. And it is the user's duty to reunite them by successfully completing the game. Adorable. Valentine's Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Lovey-Dovey Lines, Good Wishes, Romantic Thoughts, Sayings on Couples and Wallpapers To Enjoy 14 February Celebrations.

Happy Valentine's Day

Awwwww

Reunited at last 💗 Help two furry friends find their way back to each other in today’s #ValentinesDay #GoogleDoodle! https://t.co/9KqkN80Dk2 — 에틱 (@etikwahyu) February 13, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Messages: Quotes, Lovely Messages & Wishes To Celebrate the Day of Love

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)