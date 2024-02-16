Lack of alertness by a drowsy driver led to an accident in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. As per reports, the driver rammed his car into a roadside eatery as he had dozed off during the course of his journey. The incident that occured on February 11 was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the shop, and has gone viral on social media. The two-minute, 17-second video shows Hyundai Grand i10 crashing into the roadside eatery, resulting in a collision. A woman standing next to the shop was flung into the air by the force of the impact. According to authorities, the driver identified as Karthik was from suffering sleep deprivation for two consecutive days that resulted in the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Dharmapuri: Four Dead, Eight Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)