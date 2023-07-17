Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the popular actor-couple, embarked on a trip to the Maldives ahead of Katrina's 40th birthday celebration. Before their departure from Mumbai, the couple graciously posed for the paparazzi at the airport. During their flight, a delighted fan named Aakriti Rana had a serendipitous encounter with Vicky Kaushal. Aakriti took to Instagram to share her experience, starting with a video showing her excitement as she held her passport and luggage. She expressed her anticipation in the caption, mentioning that something unexpected happened during the flight. In the subsequent clips, Aakriti covered her mouth in awe, revealing that she spotted someone she had been longing to meet. Her friend encouraged her to approach him, but an air hostess initially prevented her. However, to her surprise and delight, Vicky Kaushal later personally called her over, displaying his kindness and making her feel special. Aakriti expressed her admiration for Vicky's thoughtful gesture, admitting that it led her to fangirl over him despite not being inclined to do so before. Katrina Kaif Birthday: She's a Favourite with the Fashion Critics, Proof in Pics!
Check Out The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)