Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the popular actor-couple, embarked on a trip to the Maldives ahead of Katrina's 40th birthday celebration. Before their departure from Mumbai, the couple graciously posed for the paparazzi at the airport. During their flight, a delighted fan named Aakriti Rana had a serendipitous encounter with Vicky Kaushal. Aakriti took to Instagram to share her experience, starting with a video showing her excitement as she held her passport and luggage. She expressed her anticipation in the caption, mentioning that something unexpected happened during the flight. In the subsequent clips, Aakriti covered her mouth in awe, revealing that she spotted someone she had been longing to meet. Her friend encouraged her to approach him, but an air hostess initially prevented her. However, to her surprise and delight, Vicky Kaushal later personally called her over, displaying his kindness and making her feel special. Aakriti expressed her admiration for Vicky's thoughtful gesture, admitting that it led her to fangirl over him despite not being inclined to do so before. Katrina Kaif Birthday: She's a Favourite with the Fashion Critics, Proof in Pics!