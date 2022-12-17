The Pathaan controversy does not seem to die down. All hell broke loose when SRK-starrer film's Besharam Rang was released and a section of society started a "boycott" trend citing the orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song hurt religious sentiments. Amid this, SRK attended KIFF 2022 when Arijit Singh sang the song Gerua in the actor's commemoration when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested the singer to sing a song. Following this, Twitter erupted with memes and reactions. Even, BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and took a dig at West Bengal CM. ‘No 1 Song Besharam Rang’ Trends After Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Song ‘Besharam Rang’ Video Goes Viral.

Arijit Singh Sings 'Gerua':

Bhagwa Warrior Arijit Singh destroys Mamata. pic.twitter.com/nFDYCec694 — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) December 16, 2022

Amit Malviya Shares Clip:

At the Kolkata Film Festival, Mamata Banerjee asked Arijit Singh to sing one of his favourites and he chose रंग दे तू मोहे गेरुआ… It was an evening of realisations. From Mr Bachchan to Arijit, who reminded Mamata Banerjee, in her backyard, that the future of Bengal is saffron… pic.twitter.com/57n2RztC8B — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

Check Tweet:

At the Kolkata Film Festival, Mamata Banerjee asked Arijit Singh to sing one of his favourites and he chose रंग दे तू मोहे गेरुआ… It was an evening of realisations. From Mr Bachchan to Arijit, who reminded Mamata Banerjee, in her backyard, that the future of Bengal is saffron… pic.twitter.com/57n2RztC8B — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

Check it Out:

Kya??? Are bhai kuch bhi mat joda karo yr. Uska gaana h aur usme hakle ne acting ki h isliye gaaya usne....faltu kisi ko bhi Hero mata banaya kro — बेरोजगार चाय वाला (@twitrboyy) December 16, 2022

Jyada Frustrate Mat Ho, Says User:

Zyada frustrated math ho ab.https://t.co/cMRPTI4aUH — അmar (@nuke_amar) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)