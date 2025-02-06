On February 6, 1840, approximately 45 Maori chiefs and representatives of the British monarchy gathered in the Bay of Islands to sign Te Triti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi). This marked an important moment in New Zealand’s history. Search engine giant Google commemorates the event with a vibrant Google Doodle artwork. The Waitangi Day 2025 Google Doodle, created by Maori artist Jordan Tuhura, features a set of pou whenua (carved figures) set against a landscape in New Zealand. The Google Doodle showcases the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Waitangi Day celebrations usually commence two to three days before the actual date, and they are marked by food markets, activities, music, and more. View the Waitangi Day 2025 Google Doodle below. Waitangi Day Date, History and Significance: Know About the National Day of New Zealand That Marks the Anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Waitangi Day 2025 Google Doodle

Waitangi Day 2025 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

