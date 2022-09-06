Durex India's official page dropped a creative video showcasing how daily-use things can be seen from a different perspective! Everything can be arranged in a 69-ing position, from pen caps to spoons to earbuds, because it is Durex Day today. The witty caption of the reel reads, "Do with it what you will". Durex Condom Has a Witty Take on Mumbai's Massive Power Outage In Its Latest Facebook Ad, Says 'Trust Us, It's a Sign'.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

