Delhi man got his marketing skills on point! Video of a street seller went viral on social media after his unique way of selling the product left the internet in hysterics! In the video, the middle-aged man showcased his acrobatic moves and funny expressions that tickled the funny bones of the man behind the camera. The clip gathered massive reactions with some users comparing him to the the Jedi in the Star Wars films. Tit For Tat, Girl Kills The Serpent! 2-Year-Old Bites The Snake After Reptile Attacked Her in Turkey

Watch Viral Video of a Man Selling Laser Swords in Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@i_varunsharma31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)