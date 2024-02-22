Although they are sometimes described as gentle giants, elephants can sometimes be frightening. Various videos on the internet frequently include clips of elephants showing off their terrifying aspects, such as pursuing tourist cars and frightening off predators. On X (previously Twitter), a similar video of an elephant shoving a woman has gone viral. While the elephant was occupied with its food, the woman could be seen in the video approaching the enormous animal in an attempt to befriend it. Shortly after, the enraged elephant attacks the woman, sending her flying backwards. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the clip is currently doing rounds on social media. Elephant Attack in Odisha: On-Duty Forest Ranger Trampled to Death by Wild Jumbo.

Woman Tries to Befriend Elephant, Gets Attacked

Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out pic.twitter.com/DD5jGR6qjk — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)