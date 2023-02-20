There are no second thoughts that Virat Kohli is the heart-throb of the nation. Apart from his cricketing talent, Kohli is known for his good looks as well! The star Indian cricketer has a huge fan following and his fans never miss out on catching the glimpse of their favourite players. Meanwhile, a viral video shows a woman kissing Virat Kohli’s wax statute at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Well, she couldn't resist and had some 'close time' with Kohli's wax. The video is now going viral thanks to its cringe nature. Twitter users didn't hold back and commented on the viral video. ‘Chole Bhature Aagaye’ Virat Kohli’s Excited Reaction Upon Seeing the Food Arrive in Dressing Room is All of Us! (Watch Video).

Viral Video

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

Time to Leave Earth!

Why? Why? Why?

Ewwww!!!

Cringe Alert!

