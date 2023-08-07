Thanks to LinkedIn, a woman could reconnect with a childhood acquaintance after a long time. The woman emphasised the value of social media platforms in reuniting individuals by sharing her unique experience. Vedika tweeted about the heartwarming incident, which immediately went viral. She explained in her piece how the nostalgia of old memories prompted her desire to track out her long-lost friend. Vedika captioned her post, "LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years". She shared a screenshot of her chat on LinkedIn with a woman named Barnali. Family Surprises 32-Year-Old Autistic Man With a Birthday Party, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG — Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

