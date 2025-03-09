A viral video of a woman in a Salwar Kameez scaling a Buddha statue at a Thai temple to pluck mangoes has sparked outrage on social media. The woman and her companion were seen picking fruits from a temple tree, with the former climbing the statue for better access. Originally posted on TikTok, the video later circulated across other platforms, drawing sharp criticism. Many netizens condemned the act as disrespectful and called for strict action against the duo. While LatestLY could not verify the women’s nationality, several social media users speculated that they were from India. Thief in US Swallows Tiffany & Co Diamond Earrings Worth INR 6.7 Crore During Orlando Heist To Avoid Arrest, Viral Video Shows X-Ray Revealing the Jewellery in His Digestive Tract.

Video of Woman Climbing Thai Temple Statue to Pick Mangoes Sparks Outrage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Nomad Info (@digital.nomad.info)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)