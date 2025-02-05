World Nutella Day is celebrated every year around the world on February 5. World Nutella Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 5. The celebration unites Nutella lovers from across the globe. The initiative was started by Sara Rosso, an American blogger and Nutella enthusiast, in 2007. Nutella can be enjoyed in various ways. It can be had with toast, crepes, pancakes, cakes, waffles, and more. But the rich and dense spread is enjoyed best when eaten in a spoonful, straight from the jar. It can make your day better in a jiffy! The sweet and yummy treat is undeniably the favourite spread for most. On this day, Nutella lovers share recipes, prepare dishes using the chocolate-hazelnut spread, share photos and videos of their preparations, and of course, share the joy with loved ones. To celebrate and enjoy the day, netizens took to social media to share World Nutella Day 2025 images, wishes, greetings, wallpapers, posts, and messages. World Nutella Day 2025: From Nutella Toast to Nutella Dip, 5 Easy Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (Watch Videos).

February 5, Wednesday: World Nutella Day: A fun day for Nutella lovers to share recipes and creative uses of the popular hazelnut spread.#Nutella $Nutella pic.twitter.com/8BAZkJa9pp — LC (@memeguardd) February 4, 2025

