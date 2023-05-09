A farmer in Japan’s Hokkaido Island is presently harvesting some of the juiciest and tastiest mangoes during the cold winter months. However, what makes the mangoes unique is that they are among the most expensive mangoes as they are sold for as much Rs 19,000 each. Hiroyuki Nakagawa has been growing mangoes in the snowy Tokachi region of Japan's northernmost island since 2011. He has registered his mango brand as Hakugin no Taiyo, which means "Sun in the Snow”. World's Most Expensive Vegetable 'Hopshoots' Sells for a Whopping Rs 85,000 Per Kilogram; It's Known For Medicinal Properties (See Pics).

World’s Most Expensive Mango

