Anupama Swain, who is a Multifaceted sportswoman, won bronze medal in the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023 at Bangkok .in the 52 Kg fighting event. Anupama, who represents Odisha Police, has received several accolades before in the World Martial Arts Mastership and Asian Championships.

Anupama Swain Wins Bronze Medal

Multifaceted sportswoman Anupama Swain of #OdishaPolice won #Bronze 🥉 medal in the 52 Kg fighting event of the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023, Bangkok. Many Congratulations, Anupama!#OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/P1ORGXwyUG — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 25, 2023

