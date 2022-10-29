Star Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty goes past the challenge of world no. 18, Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to reserve their place in the final of the French Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. The Indian shuttlers defeated the South Koreans 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals on Friday. This is the third time the duo will play in a final in 2022, after Indian Open and Commonwealth Games.

Satwik and Chirag reach finals of French Open:

