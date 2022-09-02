HS Prannoy's jorney at Japan Open 2022 came to an end as he crashed out of the badminton tournament after losing in the quarterfinals today, September 2. The Indian star shuttler fell to 21-17, 15-21, 22-20 defeat against Chou Tien-Chen in the round of 8 match. Earlier, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen were knocked out of the Japan Open at early stage.

Check the Tweet about Prannoy:

End of #JapanOpen2022 for @PRANNOYHSPRI 💔 He put up all out to attack to comeback in 2nd game 21-15 after going down in 1st 17-21 but, unfortunately went down 20-22 in last game against WR-6 Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in QFs.#BWFWorldTour#Badminton pic.twitter.com/PcARkZoPEY — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 2, 2022

