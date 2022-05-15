Kidambi Srikanth produced the goods when it mattered the most as India beat Indonesia 3-0 to win their first-ever Thomas Cup 2022 title. Srikanth beat Cristie in straight sets to ensure India's win against the defending champions, without losing a game. This is a historic achievement for Indian badminton as to beat a tough Indonesian side without losing game is not at all an easy thing to achieve.

