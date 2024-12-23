PV Sindhu has married her fiance Venkatta Datta in a grand wedding in Udaipur. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took to his official 'X' handle and shared a picture from PV Sindhu's wedding in Udaipur. Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu has finally tied the knot with her fiance. The picture shared by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has taken the internet over by storm. PV Sindhu Gets Engaged to Venkata Datta Sai, Star Shuttler Shares Adorable Picture From Ceremony (See Post).

PV Sindhu Wedding Pic

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)