A shocking video has emerged showing a leopard suddenly running onto a main road in Udaipur, causing a milkman on a bike to lose balance and fall. The incident occurred on Sunday night near Shilpgram Road when the leopard emerged from a residential complex and dashed onto the road. The biker caught off guard, collided with the animal, causing his bike to skid and his milk container to burst, spilling milk on the road. The leopard briefly sat in the middle of the road as onlookers hesitated to approach. However, locals later rushed to check on the milkman, ensuring he was safe. The incident briefly disrupted traffic before the leopard moved away. Leopard Scare in Udaipur: Man-Eating Leopard Caught in Rajasthan's Gogunda Village After Indian Army Intervention (Watch Video).

Milkman Collides With Big Cat on Road, Falls as Bike Skids

