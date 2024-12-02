Bronson Reed got injured during the WWE Survivor Series 2024. During the men's WarGames match, Bronson Reed placed Roman Reigns on the table inside the ring and climbed on top of the cage structure. As soon as Bronson Reed jumped, CM Punk helped Roman Reigns to get off the table. Bronson Reed landed incorrectly which injured his ankle. This can lead to Bronson Reed being out of action for quite a while. It will be interesting to see how the story for Bronson Reed continues. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline; Rhea Ripley With Final Laugh, Title Holders Win Respective Matches Barring LA Knight.

Bronson Reed Injury Closeup

Closer look at the Bronson Reed injury that occurred after he leaped from the top of the cage. HIS ANKLE MAN 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hmQ69yBcPT — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 1, 2024

Bronson Reed Jumps From Top of Age

PUNK SAVED ROMAN FROM SUPREME TSUNAMI #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/l90ck0ZqO2— Sonya Bayley - WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) December 1, 2024

