Men's WarGames was the main event at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 pitting the OG Bloodline against the New Bloodline. WarGames was the latest chapter in what has been a masterclass of storytelling centred around the Bloodline. Four years in, the Bloodline remains fresh.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Fans were behind Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline and chanted OTC and CM Punk on their entrances. It was a massively brutal matchup with Solo Sikoa’s side gaining an advantage in the match through Jacob Fatu’s power games. But Roman Reigns’ entry changed the dynamics of the match who cleared the ring and turned the match situation in his team’s favour.

Roman Reigns Team with Victory

CM Punk and Sami Zayn synced well with Usos and Roman showing their intent to win the match against Solo’s faction. While there were no surprise entrants in this edition of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, it was a complete action-packed cinema in the ring with Roman Reigns’ side standing tall in the end.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Bayley Shine in Win Over Liv Morgan’s Team

Kicking off the WWE PLE, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley and IYO SKY used their WarGames experience to take down their opponents theat included multiple title holders like Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Ms. Money in the Bank Tifffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Candice LeRae in an unreal WarGames Match.

Total Dominance by Rhea Ripley's Team

As expected it was Ripley and Morgan faceoff in between the sections but Ripley hit a devastating Riptide on the Women's World Champion from the top rope through a table to win the match for her team.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker def. Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match

Sheamus was seen as the favourite to win the match but Ludwig’s performance in the bout was praiseworthy. In the final moments of the game, when Sheamus was set for the win, Breakker suddenly exploded back into the picture, dissecting Kaiser with a Spear and leveled The Celtic Warrior with a Spear to win the chaotic match.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther def. Damian Priest via submission.

Damian Priest thought he ended his chapter with the Judgement Day but Finn Balor had different ideas. Priest tried to go for the South of Heaven twice, but his injured shoulder gave out both times and champion Gunther survived. On the second attempt, Gunther managed to use his Kimura that left The Archer of Infamy in agony. Finn Balor entered into the action and hit Priest with his Stomp. Gunther later wrecked Balor with a boot to the face at ringside and went on to win the match against Priest with the Sleeper.

Gunther Retains the Title

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight to win the United States Championship

The only title change that happened in the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 was the Men’s US Championship. Back with a new unnerving style, Shinsuke Nakamura had already set his eyes on a title and Nakamura used all tricks in the bag to win the title. After Knight’s eyes and used a reverse suplex, the star landed Kinshasa to capture his third United States Title.

