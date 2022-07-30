The first day of Commonwealth Games 2022 proved to be an action-packed one and at the end of it, it was Australia who found themselves at the top of the medal tally with eight gold medals and a total haul of 16. New Zealand and hosts England follow them at the second and third spot respectively. For India, it was an eventful day as well with the badminton and table-tennis teams claiming victories over archrivals Pakistan in their respective events. Shiva Thapa also defeated his Pakistan opponent Suleman Baloch to move to the pre-quarters in boxing. One of India's biggest highlight on Day 1 was Anahat Singh's performance. The 14-year-old, who is the youngest from the nation to compete at CWG 22, made a winning start to her women's singles squash campaign. The Indian women's hockey team too beat Ghana 5-0 to begin on a high. Meanwhile, you can check out the Updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally Mere.

India Beat Pakistan in Mixed Team Badminton:

#Badminton Update 🚨 Group A, Mixed Team👇 India 🇮🇳 defeated Pakistan 🇵🇰 by 5️⃣-0️⃣ Keep Up the momentum, Champs ⚡ pic.twitter.com/5S3VQWfldy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

Paddlers Earn Victory for India Over Pakistan:

Heartbreaking Defeat for Indian Women’s Cricket Team:

A brilliant win from Australia 🎉 Ash Gardner's sensational fifty proves to be the difference between the two sides!#AUSvIND | #B2022 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/b5P5Z3SGlu pic.twitter.com/DKvbZRTU1c — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2022

Dominant Win for Indian Women’s Hockey Team:

Anahat Singh wows Indian fans on Day 1:

#Squash Update 🚨 Youngest member of the Indian Contingent for #CWG2022 14-yr old Anahat Singh wins her debut match at @birminghamcg22 Anahat defeats Jada Ross (SVG) 3️⃣-0️⃣ (11-5, 11-2, 11-0) in WS event and advances to the Round of 32 Keep it up Anahat!!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/5XCtYCRQBE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

Shiva Thapa Enters Boxing Pre-Quarters:

.@shivathapa advances to R16🥊 Former Asiad gold winner gets off to a strong start to his #CWG2022 campaign with a dominating 5️⃣-0️⃣win against Baloch Suleman of 🇵🇰 . Kudos on the win! 💪👏😍 #Commonwealthgames #B2022 #PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 pic.twitter.com/IVyKWqUzz5 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 29, 2022

Winning Start for Abhay Singh:

#Squash Update Debutant @abhaysinghk98 begins his campaign at CWG @birminghamcg22 with a 3️⃣-0️⃣ victory over Joe Chapman (IVB); score: 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 He will next face Alan Clyne (SCO) in the Round of 32 Good Luck 👍 #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/tk3Zh7EJmR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

Srihari Nataraj in Swimming Final:

#Swimming Update @srihari3529 qualifies for the FINAL!! Srihari finishes 4th in Semifinal 2 of Men's 100m backstroke and 7th overall with a timing of 54.55s at @birminghamcg22 The Final is scheduled for 31st July 1:35 AM IST Our best wishes 🙂#Cheer4India#IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/TuqXd3QD8Q — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

