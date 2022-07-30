The first day of Commonwealth Games 2022 proved to be an action-packed one and at the end of it, it was Australia who found themselves at the top of the medal tally with eight gold medals and a total haul of 16. New Zealand and hosts England follow them at the second and third spot respectively. For India, it was an eventful day as well with the badminton and table-tennis teams claiming victories over archrivals Pakistan in their respective events. Shiva Thapa also defeated his Pakistan opponent Suleman Baloch to move to the pre-quarters in boxing. One of India's biggest highlight on Day 1 was Anahat Singh's performance. The 14-year-old, who is the youngest from the nation to compete at CWG 22, made a winning start to her women's singles squash campaign. The Indian women's hockey team too beat Ghana 5-0 to begin on a high. Meanwhile, you can check out the Updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally Mere.

India Beat Pakistan in Mixed Team Badminton:

Paddlers Earn Victory for India Over Pakistan:

Heartbreaking Defeat for Indian Women’s Cricket Team:

Dominant Win for Indian Women’s Hockey Team:

Anahat Singh wows Indian fans on Day 1: 

Shiva Thapa Enters Boxing Pre-Quarters:

Winning Start for Abhay Singh: 

Srihari Nataraj in Swimming Final:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)