Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy touched Sunil Gavaskar's feet as the Team India all-rounder's family met the cricket legend on the sidelines of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The all-rounder's father had become teary-eyed as he emotionally celebrated after the former scored his maiden century in international cricket. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Nitish Kumar Reddy's family was seen meeting Sunil Gavaskar and his father went down on his knees and touched the legend's feet. Nitish Kumar Reddy had earned praise from all over the cricket world with his maiden international century. Sunil Gavaskar Gives Standing Ovation to Nitish Kumar Reddy in Commentary Box After He Scores Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

