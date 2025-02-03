Abhishek Sharma became the first Indian to score a century and take a wicket in the same T20I, achieving this feat during the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 on Sunday, February 2. The southpaw was in sensational form with the bat in hand, smashing 135 runs off just 54 deliveries, with seven fours and 13 sixes to his name. The youngster also shattered the records for the highest T20I score by an Indian and the most sixes by an Indian in an innings during this knock. He then went on to dismiss Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton in one over and finish with figures of 2/3. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Stat Highlights: Take a Look at Records Broken As Abhishek Sharma Shines in India National Cricket Team's 150-Run Victory Over England.

Abhishek Sharma Creates Unique Record With Century and a Wicket in Same T20I

Highest score by Indian men with at least 1 wicket and 1 catch in a men's T20I match 135 - Abhishek Sharma v ENG, TODAY 63 - Shivam Dube v AFG, 2024 55 - Tilak Varma v BAN, 2023 50 - Washington Sundar v NZ, 2023 Abhishek clearly ahead in list 💥pic.twitter.com/54aSDxtdNs — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 2, 2025

