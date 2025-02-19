Abrar Ahmed picked up the first wicket of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, castling Devon Conway during the PAK vs NZ match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. The leg-spinner, bowling his second over of the game, bowled a delivery that slid on and managed to get past the edge of Devon Conway's bat and crash into his off-stump. The fans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi erupted into loud cheers as the wicket helped Pakistan break the opening partnership between Devon Conway and Will Young that yielded 39 runs. Indian National Flag Spotted at Karachi's National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Controversy (See Pics and Video).

Abrar Ahmed Castles Devon Conway

Abrar strikes! ☝ The first wicket of #ChampionsTrophy 2025 & it's Devon Conway who departs! 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/T07mgtb2xJ#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvNZ LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1 & Sports18-Khel! pic.twitter.com/8G6QPjZMFI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

