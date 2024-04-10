Ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's son was seen showing his batting skills to Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Glenn Maxwell. Nabi's son was seen replicating Maxwell's famous reverse sweep in front of him. MI uploaded the video for the same on their official Twitter handle. Maxwell also saw the moment and was inspired by the shot. Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Asks Security to be Gentle Towards Fan Who Invaded Pitch to Hug Him During RR vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes VIral

Mohammad Nabi's Son Replicates Glenn Maxwell's Reverse Sweep

