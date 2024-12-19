Afghanistan have registered their biggest win in ODI cricket, in terms of margin of runs as they registered a 232-run win over Zimbabwe on December 19. This margin of victory helped Afghanistan better their 177-run win over Afghanistan earlier in 2024. Hashmatullah Shahidi and his team outclassed Zimbabwe by 232 runs while defending a target of 287 against Zimbabwe and ended up bowling them out for 54. Young sensation Sediqullah Atal was the star for Afghanistan as his maiden ODI century powered his team to such an impressive score. The bowlers then went on to shine, with Allah Ghazanfar and Naveed Zadran taking three wickets each.

Afghanistan Register Their Biggest Win in Terms of Margin of Runs

