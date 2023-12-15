Former Pakistan Cricketer Ahmed Shahzad took to social media to give everyone a heartfelt goodbye from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shahzad's social media post does have some indirect allegations about not being picked by any team in the PSL 2024 draft. The post mentioned- "There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me." It also mentioned- "I've never played for money and will never do it. While many chose international leagues across the globe, I decided to grind in the domestic circuit to prove my love for the game". Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Haider Ali and Sharjeel Khan Remain Unpicked in PSL 2024 Player Draft.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Ahmed Shahzad

