Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has come up with a big claim, stating that the senior players of the national team were jealous of him because of his good looks. Ahmed Shehzad was speaking on a YouTube show 'Excuse Me with Ahmad Ali Butt' when he came up with this statement. The host of the show praised his good looks when he said, "Lekin iska mujhe nuksan bara hua hai...Pata nahi tha ki ye cheezo pe aap judge hote hai Pakistan ke andar. Humare jo senior players hote hai woh aapse bado badi jealous hone lag jaatey hai iss cheez se. Aap thoda sa presentable hai, aapko pehenna aata hai, bolna aata hai, aapki wanha se dushmani ho jaati hai." (I have been the victim of this. I did not know that one is judged on these in Pakistan. The senior and ex-players become jealous of this. If you are presentable, can dress and speak well, people start to become your enemies.) Noman Ali Becomes First Pakistan Spinner to Scalp A Hat-Trick in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in Consecutive Deliveries During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

