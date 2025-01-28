Amelia Kerr Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award, Becomes First White Ferns Star to Claim Accolade

New Zealand star all-rounder Amelia Kerr won the ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award. Other notable nominees for the award included Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu.

Amelia Kerr Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award, Becomes First White Ferns Star to Claim Accolade
Amelia Kerr (Photo Credit: 'X'/ICC)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2025 11:23 AM IST

With ICC announcing the Player of the Year 2024 Awards, this time it’s Amelia Kerr who won the ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award. With the win, she became the first New Zealand Women’s star to win the accolade. She won the Women’s Twenty20 Player of the Year honour, and the Player of the Tournament in the White Ferns’ T20 World Cup victory in the UAE. Kerr beat out South Africa and Sri Lanka opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu for the honour. Indian Opening Batter Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Amelia Kerr Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award

