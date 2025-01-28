Amelia Kerr Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award, Becomes First White Ferns Star to Claim Accolade

With ICC announcing the Player of the Year 2024 Awards, this time it’s Amelia Kerr who won the ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award. With the win, she became the first New Zealand Women’s star to win the accolade. She won the Women’s Twenty20 Player of the Year honour, and the Player of the Tournament in the White Ferns’ T20 World Cup victory in the UAE. Kerr beat out South Africa and Sri Lanka opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu for the honour. Indian Opening Batter Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Amelia Kerr Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2024 Award

After a stellar 2024, capped off by a #T20WorldCup triumph, Melie Kerr wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Ayf15zRij — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)