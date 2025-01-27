Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) Charismatic India opener Smriti Mandhana, was on Monday, named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

The India vice-captain Mandhana set new career standards in One Day Internationals, scoring more runs than she ever has before in a calendar year, racking up 747 runs in 13 innings across 2024.

The left-hander's tally was the highest among leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs in 2024, ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (697), Tammy Beaumont (554) and Hayley Matthews (469).

