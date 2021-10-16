Anand Mahindra on Saturday, revealed how MS Dhoni had made his presence felt in an online meeting on subcommittee of the National Cadet Corps review panel, just two days before the IPL 2021 final. The former Indian captain joined the meeting, shared some important and 'convincing points'. This sends out a lesson that one can achieve his/her objective even if they are not solely focused on one goal only.

See his tweets below:

The Leadership Lesson from this? “BALANCE” Life is rich with opportunities to make an impact. You can achieve focus even if not obsessed with just one goal. Paradoxical, but true. Work on a few goals concurrently. In each task,you’ll be more clear-headed, cool & composed (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mNmVMEy2C2

