The powerful Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell hit a monstrous six, in a straight direction like an arrow, which struck long, pointed towards the press box of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The big six was struck by the West Indies all-rounder against ace Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The Australian pacer however made a comeback later, as Andre Russell lost his wicket in the last over, when Starc was bowling, via runout. Dushmantha Chameera Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Cricketer Take A Stunning Diving Grab to Dismiss Anukul Roy During DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Andre Russell Six vs Mitchell Starc:

RUSSELL MUSCLE! 💪 Birthday boy #AndreRussell is powering through the death overs, giving #KKR the perfect finishing kick! 🎂💥

