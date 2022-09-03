Skipper Regis Chakabva and Ryan Burl starred as Zimbabwe pulled off a massive upset with a three-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, September 3. Burl snared five wickets while conceding only 10 runs in three overs as Australia were shot out for just 141 runs in the first innings. Zimbabwe were in a spot of bother in the run-chase but captain Chakabva and Brad Evans held their nerve to pull off a famous win. Australia won the series 2-1 nonetheless. This was Zimbabwe's first win over Australia in Australia.

AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI Result:

