Australia will be without some of their regular starters for the T20I series against India scheduled in September. Mitchell Marsh (ankle), Mitchell Starc (knee) and Marcus Stoinis (side) have all been ruled out due to injuries. Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott have been added as replacements.

