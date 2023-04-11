Axar Patel shifts momentum back to Delhi Capitals from Mumbai Indians as he smashed a 22-ball fifty after coming in a crisis situation. Axar has been in great form lately making difficult pitches look easier. This time it is no different with him taking on the MI bowlers and scoring at a brisk pace to relieve pressure off David Warner.

Axar Patel Scores his Maiden IPL Fifty

What a knock from Axar Patel, he is just incredible with bat with hitting & consistency. Fifty from just 22 balls. pic.twitter.com/gdsYzihKvQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 11, 2023

