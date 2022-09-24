Babar Azam's dismissal during the PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I in Karachi has caused some controversy as many believe that the Pakistan skipper was wrongly given out during the game. Azam was dismissed by Mark Wood as Reece Toply took a catch on the boundary line, but it seems like the English fielder had touched the rope with his feet while grabbing the ball.

Umpires Were Asleep

Babar azam was not out and it was a six .Umpires were on other planet when this happened.#BabarAzam#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/IuW39icE5R — M A T E E N (@teraa_hun_yarr) September 23, 2022

It Was A Six

It was a Six It was a Six 🤦🏻 Babar Azam was Not Out Should have checked at least once 🤦🏻#BabarAzam #Bobby #PAKvsENG2022 #PAKvsENG #Dahani #Thook Congratulations Pakistan pic.twitter.com/joV36nRv7A — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) September 24, 2022

Nobody Noticed

Cannot Say Anything

#BabarAzam𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 I think that Babar Azam was not out, I can't say anything else,Shahnawaz Dhani bowled very well pic.twitter.com/Q5CyaEq8Wk — Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) September 24, 2022

Not Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)