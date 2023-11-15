India suffered a heart-breaking loss against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal. They were unable to beat New Zealand in the next ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and also failed against them in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 final. After four years, they have now defeated New Zealand twice. Once in the group stage at Dharamsala and once at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal. Elated fans took to social media to react on it as now the revenge has been taken. India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand As Mohammed Shami Takes Seven-Wicket Haul.

Badla Le Liya Gaya Guys

Badla le liya gaya hai guyss 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnMAPPg9sz — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) November 15, 2023

Dhoni Bhai Ka Badla Le Liya

2019 Ka Badla Aj Le Liya

More Fans Celebrate the Revenge

Revenge Taken

No More Haunting

No more haunting Thala aapka badla le liya hamne🙏🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/e12BWuWnWy — SURBHI SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)