India suffered a heart-breaking loss against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal. They were unable to beat New Zealand in the next ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and also failed against them in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 final. After four years, they have now defeated New Zealand twice. Once in the group stage at Dharamsala and once at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal. Elated fans took to social media to react on it as now the revenge has been taken. India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand As Mohammed Shami Takes Seven-Wicket Haul.
Badla Le Liya Gaya Guys
Badla le liya gaya hai guyss 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnMAPPg9sz
— Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) November 15, 2023
Dhoni Bhai Ka Badla Le Liya
Dhoni bhai ka badla le liya, yeehhh 💪#INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/sSUWTaO7oS
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 15, 2023
2019 Ka Badla Aj Le Liya
2019 ka badla aaj le liya 🥳💪🙌😎 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/JQw1YZN8B7
— Amit (@aiamit1) November 15, 2023
More Fans Celebrate the Revenge
Badla le liya 🥳🥳🥳#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8ii3OhV1pE
— Amit Srivastav 🔑 (@khansmeme) November 15, 2023
Revenge Taken
2019 ka badla le liya 🤩🤩 #INDvsNZ #Shami . pic.twitter.com/pjwTO3wGbD
— Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) November 15, 2023
No More Haunting
No more haunting
Thala aapka badla le liya hamne🙏🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/e12BWuWnWy
— SURBHI SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) November 15, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)