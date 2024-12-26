A couple took the spotlight during the Big Bash League 2024-25 match between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium in Perth on December 26. During the match, a man proposed to his lover in the stands with a ring. His lover accepted the proposal, and the couple kissed and hugged each other while other people in the stands clapped for the couple. This light-hearted moment during the Big Bash League 2024 match has gone viral on social media. Cooper Connolly's Skyscraping Strike to Kane Richardson Hits Docklands Stadium Roof During Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match, Declared Dead Ball According to Revised Rules (Watch Video).

Proposal At Big Bash League 2024-25

PROPOSAL AT THE BIG BASH 💍 Congratulations to the happy couple 🥰 Good call from @BrettLee_58 too! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/bGdRvaG7Bv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2024

