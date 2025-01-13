Mumbai Indians' recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Bevon Jacobs, has been in prime form in Super Smash 2024-25 and struck an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls in the Auckland vs Northern Knights match. Playing for Auckland, Jacobs slammed a quickfire 90, laced with eight fours and four sixes, which helped his side notch a big total, which unfortunately got chased down. Jacobs is the third-highest run-getter in Super Smash 2024-25 with 147 runs, which include two fifties. Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians' New Recruit for IPL 2025, Scores 53 Off 33 Balls to Power Auckland to Win Over Canterbury in Super Smash 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Bevon Jacobs' Whirlwind Knock

There’s no stopping Bevon Jacobs 🔥 He continues to display his brilliant touch with the bat, scoring a cracking 90 against Northern Districts.#SuperSmashOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/3Qxx8B25Aq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2025

