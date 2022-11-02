A Chinese was spotted outside the Adelaide Oval, the venue for India vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. The fan was cheering for team India and interestingly was speaking in fluent Hindi. The Chinese fan shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' before revealing that he is a Virat Kohli and supports team India. As per the video, the fan belongs to Xinxiang province in China and has learnt Hindi in India while studying at a university.

Watch Viral Video

