Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka face each other in match 4 of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The clash will be played on January 22, 2022 (Saturday) at 05:00 PM. Unfortunately, there is no telecast available but FanCode will stream the game on online platforms.

Add a dash of excitement to your Saturday with 2 exciting clashes! 🔥 📺 Catch all the action of #BPLonFanCode LIVE 👉https://t.co/lr5xUqZUWo#BBPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9gkfUamFQV — FanCode (@FanCode) January 21, 2022

Minister Group Dhaka Squad: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rishad Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Kennar Lewis(w), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Benny Howell, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque jnr, Rayad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Zakir Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja

